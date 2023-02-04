A UK train company was asked to verify a tweet by United States President Joe Biden last night in an unusual conversation on Twitter.

The president had tweeted that his administration had created more jobs in the past two years than any other government in history.

However one user remained skeptical of his tweet, and asked Great Western Railway to verify his claims.

The team at GWR's social department was forced to clarify it was, in fact, a rail company and unable to comment on this particular topic.

Usually its Twitter team would deal with customer queries about train times and last minute changes to journeys.

The conversation on Twitter. Credit: ITV Meridian / Twitter

The President tweeted the following on Friday: "We just created more jobs in two years

"Than any president ever has

"In any four-year term."

User Anand Raiakrishnan, apparently unconvinced by the President's claims, replied tagging Great Western Railway saying: "Verify this."

In response GWR said: "Hi there, we are a train operating company from the UK, I don't think we are in a position to verify things the President of the United States says I'm afraid. -Kyle"

Users commended Kyle for his reply with one saying: "Fab – @GWRHelp is now global!"

One tweeter added: "I know railway companies on Twitter are really useful but there are somethings sadly they cannot do"

Another commented: "Cmon Kyle, don’t be tight."