The brother of a man from Wareham in Dorset who's been missing for more than a week has made an emotional appeal directly to him and urged him to come home.

Steven Clarke, 54, has been missing since Thursday 26 January.

The last known sighting of him was in Bells Orchard Lane at around 11.20am.

Steven is described as five feet ten inches tall, of slim build and with brown unkempt hair. He often uses a gold-coloured walking stick.

His brother Kevin Clarke has now issued an appeal urging Steven or anyone with information relating to his whereabouts to get in touch.

He said: “Steve if you see this, please contact us or the police as we are all really worried and we miss you and want you to come home.

“If anybody else has seen Steve, please could they contact the police as soon as possible.”

Chief Inspector David Parr, of Dorset Police said: “We are continuing to do everything we can to locate Steven and I would echo the family’s appeal for anyone with information that might assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“I would again ask any motorists who were travelling in the Wareham area after around 11.30am on Thursday 26 January 2023 to please check any dashcam footage for any sightings of Steven.

“Also, I would urge residents in the vicinity to please check their sheds or outbuildings for anything that might provide information relating to Steven’s whereabouts.”