The M4 has been closed near to Swindon due to a collision between a lorry and a car.

The westbound carriageway is closed between J16 for Swindon and J17 for Chippenham.

The air ambulance has been called to the scene along with Wiltshire Police and other emergency services.

National Highways says traffic on the eastbound carriageway has now been released - but some delays remain.

The road is not expected to reopen until 6:30pm. Motorists are being urged to seek alternative routes.

Traffic is queuing for several miles. Credit: National Highways

A diversion route has been put in place.

Road users with vehicles over 14'3' feet in height should follow the solid diamond diversion symbol to avoid the low bridge:

Leave the M4 at J16 and take the 2nd exit onto the A3102.

Follow the A3102 to the roundabout with the A4 near Calne and take the 2nd exit to join the A4 westbound.

Continue on the A4 westbound to the A350 Chequers Roundabout and take the 3rd exit onto the A350 heading north.

Follow the A350 back to the M4 J17 roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the M4 westbound to continue your journey.

Road users with vehicles under 14 '3' feet in height should follow the below diversion:

Leave the M4 at J16 and take the 2nd exit onto the A3102.

At the roundabout with the B4042 at Royal Wooton Bassett take the 2nd exit onto the B4042.

Follow the B4042 to the A429 roundabout at Malmesbury and take the 1st exit onto the A429 heading south.

Continue on the A429 south back to the M4 J17 roundabout and take the 4th exit back onto the M4 westbound to continue your journey.

More to follow.