Two men are in hospital with serious injuries following after an attack in Henfield, West Sussex, of Saturday night (4 February).

Officers were called to a property in Henfield Common South at around 11.25pm to reports of two men having been assaulted.

A 23-year-old man from Henfield was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and one count each of aggravated burglary with intent and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

He remains in custody.

Chief Inspector Jim Collen said: “We understand incidents such as these are concerning for the public, but this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm.

“We have an individual in custody and a full investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, particularly anyone who saw a man running from the scene towards Henfield High Street.