Police say they're growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing aristocrat Constance Marten, her newborn baby and her convicted sex offender partner.

The couple and their baby were last seen in the port of Newhaven, East Sussex, on 9 January, but they believe the family are still in the UK.

They are believed to have been sleeping rough after buying camping equipment from a branch of Argos in east London on 7 January.

Ms Marten, 35, and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, have lived an isolated life since they met in 2016.

According to a criminal record seen by ITV News, Mr Gordon was convicted of kidnapping and sexual battery while in Florida.

The 48-year-old was eventually deported from the US.

It is a month since the car the couple were travelling in was found on fire on the hard-shoulder of the M61.

They were subsequently spotted in Essex before being tracked to East Sussex a month ago.

They were dropped off in a taxi at 04:56 on Sunday, 8 January just outside the entrance to the port. They then walked to where the A259 crosses over the B2109. They were seen sheltering from the rain, under the overpass, at about 06:00hrs.

At around 06:15hrs on Sunday, 8 January, they walked along Cantercrow Hill into the fields beyond.

One of the last known images of the missing couple. The baby is believed to be under Constance's coat

They were carrying a number of bags and their blue tent, and officers believe they have been camping in the area subsequently, although given the time that’s passed they could have moved on some considerable distance.

However, they were no longer in possession of the pushchair that they were previously seen with after they dumped it in Flower and Dean Walk on Saturday, 7 January.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Metropolitan Police said: “Previous appeals have resulted in around 300 calls from members of the public, but sadly they have not led to the couple and their baby being found.

“While we are very grateful to everyone who has already called, we still need to hear from anyone who has seen the couple since Sunday, 8 January and we are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for any information that leads to the family being found.

The couple may be camping out in the Ashdown Forest

Addressing Constance and Mark directly Det Supt Basford said: "Constance and Mark, your baby has spent the first month of its short life exposed to the elements when it should be safe and warm and, most importantly, seen by medics.

"After a month you must be running low on cash. Please pick up the phone and let us know, at the very least, that you are okay. We are ready to come to you and see that you and the baby get medical attention."

And he appealed to members of the public who may have seen the family during the past few weeks

“We know that the baby was still alive on 8 January and finding the baby remains our top priority. It does not matter why you did not speak to us earlier, what matters is doing the right thing now for the good of this highly vulnerable infant.

Anyone who has information on the family’s whereabouts should call the incident room on 020 7175 0785.

Alternatively, information can be reported 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask for personal details and they do not trace your device.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...