Police are hunting a man and woman after a series of thefts involving bottles of spirits at Sainsbury's in Newport on the Isle of Wight.

On three occasions between 26 January and 30 January this year, alcohol including high value whisky, gin and brandy, was stolen from the store on Foxes Road.

An estimated £1,000 worth was stolen in total.

Officers want to speak to the man and woman pictured in these CCTV images