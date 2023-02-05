A man has been arrested after he hit a metal box with an axe in the early hours of this morning in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police sent officers to the unusual incident at around 5:10am, which took place in Sandy Lane West, at the junction of Blackbird Leys Road.

It is not known why the man decided to attack the box, which appears to be telecommunications equipment for a nearby cell tower.

Once police arrived the 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has since been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Nicklin, based at St Aldates’ police station, said: “We are investigating this incident and one man has been arrested.

“We are particularly looking to speak to the person who flagged officers down to report this incident.

“Additionally we are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of this incident."