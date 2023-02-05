Women sought after Worthing pensioner has £1850 cash stolen from handbag in Iceland store
Police are looking to identify two people in connection with the theft of almost £2,000 from a 77-year-old woman in Worthing.
On 12 November, 2022, a report was received of a woman having had £1,850 in cash stolen from her bag in an Iceland store in Pavilion Parade.
The theft is understood to have taken place at around 11.30am.
Officers would like to speak to the two women pictured in this CCTV footage as part of their enquiries.