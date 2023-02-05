Police are looking to identify two people in connection with the theft of almost £2,000 from a 77-year-old woman in Worthing.

On 12 November, 2022, a report was received of a woman having had £1,850 in cash stolen from her bag in an Iceland store in Pavilion Parade.

The incident happened at Iceland in Worthing Credit: Google Images

The theft is understood to have taken place at around 11.30am.

Officers would like to speak to the two women pictured in this CCTV footage as part of their enquiries.