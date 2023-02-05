Two men have died after their car hit a tree on a country road near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

Police were called to the A4130 between Bix and Nettlebed, after reports a red BMW had left the road at around 10.45pm on Friday, Feb 4.

Sadly both occupants of the vehicle, two men aged 22 and 19, from Reading and Henley, were pronounced dead at the scene.PC Matthew Stansfield of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Sadly two men have died following this collision. Our thoughts are with their families who have been informed and are being supported by officers.“We are appealing for further information in connection with this incident, and would ask anyone with further information to get in touch.“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the red BMW travelling prior to the incident or has seen the collision.

"Additionally if anyone has dash-cam footage we would ask them to please check it to see if it shows anything that could assist.