Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after staff at a Greggs bakery in Southampton were assaulted and a large quantity of doughnuts were stolen.

Between 11.15am and 11.35am on 15 December, a man entered Greggs in Shirley High Street and was abusive and threatening towards several staff members and a customer.

He also assaulted two staff members and stole a large quantity of doughnuts before leaving the shop.

Police say no-one was injured as a result of the assaults.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Do you recognise this man?

"Since the incident was reported to us we have followed up lines of enquiry and are now asking the public for help.

"We think the man in these images can help our investigation so we are asking him to come forward.

"If you know him, or have any information or footage of the incident which could assist us, we also want to hear from you.

"Contact us on 101 or report online via our website, quoting 44220505258."