Police have released a new CCTV image of a missing pregnant woman from Hampshire.

Michaela Smith from Bishopstoke was reported missing on Saturday 4 February.

The last confirmed sighting of the 28-year-old was at around 2.50am that morning as she was walking along Southampton Road towards Parkway train station.

The CCTV image, from the previous afternoon, shows Michaela wearing the same clothes as when she went missing.

Michaela is described as being white, 4ft 11ins, of medium build and with ginger hair.

She has a tattoo of a family love heart on her left wrist, and another tattoo on her right wrist.

Michaela also has two large roses tattooed on her leg. She was last seen wearing a salmon pink coat with a fluffy hood, grey jeggings and Nike trainers.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Michaela since she went missing to call them immediately on 101, quoting 44230047723.