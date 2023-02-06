New figures have been released revealing the worst places for fly-tipping in Hampshire.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) have found that councils across England and Wales have dealt with 1.09m fly-tipping incidents last year.

Southampton saw the most incidents of fly-tipping across Hampshire with 9999 in total. Of these, 2941 were dumped on highways and 3408 were on land owned by Southampton City Council.

Basingstoke and Deane experienced 2169 incidents, the majority of which (1386) were on highways.

Waste was dumped 1732 times in Winchester district, of these 1414 were on highways and 180 on footpaths and bridleways.

Rubbish dumped illegally in Hulbert Road, Havant, Hampshire. Credit: Environment Agency/PA

The vast majority of fly-tipping in Havant was also done on highways making up 962 incidents out of 1147 in total.

Highway fly-tipping made up nearly half of all incidents in Test Valley which totalled 1051. Back alley tips amounted to 143 incidents and 311 were on council-owned land.

Hart district saw just over 1000 incidents with the lion's share going to highway incidents which made up 874.

East Hampshire district saw exactly 1000 reported incidents, over half of which (572) were on highways and 196 on footpaths and bridleways.

A man was fined for dumping waste along a bridleway in Awbridge near Andover. Credit: ITV Meridian

Of the 891 fly-tips recorded in the New Forest 669 were found on footpaths with only 145 dumped on highways.

Eastleigh Borough Council recorded 826 incidents, the majority of which (267) is on council-owned land with highways and back alleys seeing 201 and 148 incidents respectively.

Highways and council-owned land saw the most illegally dumped waste in Rushmoor with 358 and 195 incidents making up 559 offences in total.

Statistics for locations of fly-tipping in England 2021/22 compared to 2020/21. Credit: GOV.UK

Portsmouth saw the third least amount of incidents across the county with 525 in total, of these 395 were on city council land and 111 were found on highways.

Portsmouth City Council Assistant Director Colette Hill said it is 'extremely positive' that incidents across Portsmouth is down from that in 2021.

"This ties in with fly tip tonnages continuing to reduce - an average of 12.51 tonnes per months for 21/22 (21.86t pm 19/20 and 13.98t pm in 20/21).

"The Council is keen to reduce this further and the Community Warden and Environmental Enforcement teams continue to investigate all reported fly tips.

"Re-deployable CCTV has also been utilised around hot spots and these complement the comprehensive CCTV in the city which is monitored 24/7/365. We have also carried out some door knocking exercises in areas where we get more items fly tipped."

Gosport saw 398 misdeeds with 162 found on highways and 118 found on council land, 43 on private residences and 29 on green spaces.

Leader of Gosport Borough Council said: 'It's good news that reported fly-tipping is down but there's still too much of it about.

'As Council Leader I'm determined to clean-up Gosport and crackdown on those who dump their rubbish on public ground.

'Our new amenity skips scheme helped people get rid of over 90 tonnes of rubbish in just nine weeks. The skips are re-starting in a couple of weeks time after a winter break and I hope this along with other action will help reduce fly-tipping even further.'

Fareham saw the least amount of fly-tipping across Hampshire with 360 incidents, 196 of which were on council-owned land, 130 on highways and 32 on green spaces.