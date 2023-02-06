Tributes are being paid following the death of former Salisbury MP Robert Key, aged 77.

He served as the Conservative Member of Parliament for Salisbury from 1983 until 2010. In 2015, he chaired the Salisbury Cathedral Magna Carta 800th Board in Salisbury Cathedral.

In 2017, Salisbury City Council awarded him the Honorary Freedom of the City at a special Full Council meeting at The Guildhall.

He was also Chair of Governors at Salisbury Cathedral School.

The council said the flag is flying at half-mast at Salisbury Guildhall as a mark of respect.

The current MP for Salisbury john Glen has paid tribute to Mr Key describing him as 'the best of Salisbury.'

Posting on Twitter, he said: "Very sad news today to hear of the passing of Robert Key. For 27 years in Parliament he represented the people of Salisbury with dedication, distinction, and a strong ethos of public service.

"Rob was the very best of Salisbury, always thinking of what was in the interest of our city – from his three ministerial roles in government, his position as a member of the General Synod of the Church of England, and his work with Salisbury Cathedral.

"I was delighted to see Rob receive the rare honour of Freedom of the City from Salisbury City Council at the Guildhall in December 2017 – a fitting tribute to his service.

"I know many Salisbury residents will sorely miss Rob’s unique contribution to our public life but will always be grateful for the impact he had on all our lives.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sue and their three children at this difficult time."

A spokesperson for Harnham Parish Council said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Robert Key, previous MP for Salisbury and a Harnham resident who worked hard to improve life for everyone around him.

"May he rest in peace and rise in glory."

