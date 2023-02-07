A woman has revealed how she can bizarrely "see Shakespeare in her lounge" through her ceiling light.

On a Facebook group, Rebecca Manville from East Sussex posted the strange image, together with a black and white photo of Shakespeare himself.

The reflection in her lounge ceiling light bears an uncanny resemblance to the famous playwright.

Posting on the Thing with Faces group, Rebecca posted: "Slightly odd, but I can see Shakespeare in my lounge."

The image generated a lot of reactions on the Facebook page with more than 3,300 likes.

One person posted: "Well that's....quite something."

Another wrote: "Look! It's one that actually looks like a face."

One added: "Shall I compare thee to a ceiling's light? Thou are more lovely,"

Many group members agreed with another person posting: "I can see Shakespeare at the top, an early 19th-century little boy to his lower left and a knight with long hair, thick eyebrows and a large nose at the bottom!

"This one's great!"

