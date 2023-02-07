A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of the owner and the driver of a speedboat which crashed into a buoy during a thrill ride in the Solent, killing a 15-year-old girl.

Emily Lewis suffered fatal injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (rib) collided with the nearly 4.7m (more than 15ft) high buoy at 36.6 knots in Southampton Water on August 22 2020, with a number of other passengers being seriously injured.

Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, is charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, failing to maintain a proper lookout, and failing to proceed at a safe speed.

Michael Howley, 52, owner of Seadogz, the company which operated the boat trip, is accused of not operating the boat safely.

Christine Agnew KC, prosecuting, told the trial at Winchester Crown Court that Emily's parents, Simon and Nikki, had decided to take her and her 18-year-old sister Amy for the "high thrills" speedboat ride.

The rib was recorded to travel at speeds of 47.8 knots, which is in excess of an expired speed limit of 40 knots (46mph/74kph) which Ms Agnew said both defendants believed was still in place.

WATCH: The moment the speedboat is driven into the buoy at speed (Video contains distressing scenes).

Play Brightcove video

As part of the ride, which took place in "perfect conditions", the Stormforce 950 Rib crossed the wake of the Red Falcon ferry five times before it then headed straight towards the North West Netley buoy which measures 4.69m (15ft 5in) above the water line.

Ms Agnew said the rib travelled straight towards the buoy for 14 seconds before hitting it, throwing two passengers into the water and injuring several others. Emily suffered severe internal injuries after being crushed against the metal handle in front of her.

She was taken ashore by another rib and then by ambulance to hospital, where she died after her family took the decision to turn off her life support system when doctors said she had suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain and that her injuries were unsurvivable.

Ms Agnew said Lawrence initially said that a face mask had blown into his face, blocking his vision, but had later changed his account.

The former lifeboatman told the trial that he had lost his vision momentarily prior to hitting the buoy.

Howley, who is also a former lifeboatman, said he used his experience from rescues to inform the risk assessments he carried out for his business to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

Lawrence, of Blackfield, New Forest, and Howley, of Hordle, New Forest, deny the charges.