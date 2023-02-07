A teenage girl says she was raped in the toilets of a Bournemouth bar on New Year's Day.

Dorset police say the victim, who is 17, was in Revolution in Old Christchurch Road during the early hours of Sunday 1 January 2023 when she met a man on the dancefloor.

The force say she was then sexually assaulted by the man in the female toilets at the venue.

Detectives have issued an image of a man they are looking to identify.

Detective Constable Emma Jeffries, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and specially-trained officers are continuing to support the victim.

“We have obtained a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to, and I am now in a position to release this to the public in the hope that somebody might recognise him.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding this man’s identity to please contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact Dorset police online or by calling 101, quoting number 55230000231.

Or people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.