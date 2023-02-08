A good samaritan who intervened in a fight in Reading which left two women injured, is being urged to come forward.

A man began harassing a group of people at the junction of Garrard Street and Station Road at 4:10am on Sunday 29 January.

Two women in their 20s, who were trying to diffuse the situation were assaulted - with one punched in the face.

A 40 year old man from Wokingham was arrested and has since been released on bail.

Police are keen to speak to a workman who was wearing a grey top and reflective trousers who was believed to be working in the area at the time.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Lucas, based at Reading police station, said: “Witnesses have described a workman who was a good Samaritan and tried to diffuse the fight.

"We would be really keen to speak to him as a key witness.

“The workman was wearing a grey top and reflective hi-vis trousers and appeared to be working in Garrard Street at the time of the incident.

“We are appealing to this witness, or anyone else with information, to call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230048266.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

