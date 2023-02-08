Breaking News
M27: Drivers warned of miles of tailbacks near Southampton Airport following crash
Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M27 westbound following a serious crash.
There are currently four miles of tailbacks following the incident near Junction 5 for Southampton Airport on Wednesday morning.
Hampshire Roads Policing teams are at the scene.
There are heavy delays stretching back to Junction 7 for the A334 at Hedge End.
Drivers are warned to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.
A spokesperson for National Highways South East said three lanes of four are closed because of a collision.
More follows.