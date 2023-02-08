Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M27 westbound following a serious crash.

There are currently four miles of tailbacks following the incident near Junction 5 for Southampton Airport on Wednesday morning.

Hampshire Roads Policing teams are at the scene.

There are heavy delays stretching back to Junction 7 for the A334 at Hedge End.

Drivers are warned to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.

A spokesperson for National Highways South East said three lanes of four are closed because of a collision.

More follows.