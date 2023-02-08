Play Brightcove video

Video by Sussex Police

A drug dealer from Brighton found in possession of a Class A drug has been jailed and faces deportation.

Elton Bakijasi, 44, unemployed of Station Road, Portslade, was stopped by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) at the junction of Powis Grove and Dyke Road after being suspected of using his vehicle for dealing class A drugs.

Police say as he was arrested, he tried to kick a cubby hole in the vehicle shut.

Officers found 27 grip seal bags contained inside, and also found evidence that Bakijasi was using a false Italian driving licence.

He was charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and with possession of false identity documents with intent.

He was convicted at Hove Crown Court on January 27 and has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

He will also face a deportation order upon his release.

Elton Bakijasi Credit: Sussex Police

Chief Inspector Andy Saville, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Catching criminals and keeping our communities safe is a round-the-clock job, carried out every day of the year.

“This targeted activity combined our safety preparations for Brighton Pride with an ongoing operation aimed at disrupting the drug supply into Brighton and Hove.

“It was a fine example of community intelligence combining with enforcement and CID, to take a significant number of harmful substances, weapons and individuals off the streets.”

The operation was part of a crackdown carried out by Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, Tactical Enforcement Unit, Specialist Enforcement Unit, and Dedicated Coaching Unit.

The four-day operation included 50 searches of individuals, properties and vehicles, resulting in the seizures of 165 wraps of Class A drugs worth around £10,000, cannabis, nine weapons and five vehicles.