Drivers have reported being stuck in long queues on the M3 this morning, after overrunning roadworks brought traffic to a near standstill.

The motorway has been reduced to one lane near to Junctions 11 and 10 for Winchester, due to emergency repairs.

National Highways has apologised for the disruption, which it says it due to a bridge joint.

A specialist repair is required and the agency says the lane closures will remain in place for a "protracted period".

One driver took to social media to say their journey, which would only take around 30 minutes, took nearly two hours this morning.

The motorist travelled to Winchester from Southampton, and said it took them 1hr and 40 minutes to travel the 8 mile stretch of road.

Another said: "Just come the opposite way and it is carnage!"

Meanwhile one driver commented: "Just sat an hour and a half in traffic through this. One highway lorry in the 2 lane closure and no sign of works happening or works done!!!"

There is no reopening time for the road and according to National Highways South East drivers can expect delays of around an hour.

Local roads, such as through Eastleigh, are reported to be heavily congested, with long queues reported.

Similar alternative routes are in a similar state, with Twyford experiencing long queues as motorists try to avoid the works.

A spokesperson for National Highways South East said: "We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the lane closures this morning and for any further impacts these emergency works will have going forward.

"Road users are urged to consider alternate routes (if possible) and allow plenty of extra time for their journey if heading that way."