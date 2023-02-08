Play Brightcove video

Watch as security staff guard party's Prime energy drinks in a nightclub.

Partygoers enjoying a night out in a Kent nightclub have revealed they asked security staff to guard their Prime energy drinks.

The video, posted on TikTok shows a member of staff delivering more than a dozen bottles of the controversial drink - some in buckets of ice to keep them cold.

A security guard can be seen guarding the party, who were sat in the VIP area of Casino Rooms in Rochester.

The footage then shows the drinks all intact, as the group return to their table- with them praising the security staff who stayed to keep an eye on their drinks.

The audio on the video says: "I ordered 20 bottles of PRIME in a UK nightclub.

"We even had security to protect them.

"Let's see if bossman did a good job protecting the PRIMES. What a legend."

The video has gone viral, raking up more than 3.5 million views on TikTok.

Bottles of the controversial energy drink have been flying off the shelves in recent weeks, with chaotic scenes reported at supermarkets.

The energy drink was launched at the beginning of 2022 by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul.

Some consumers have reported seeing them being sold for as much as £100. Earlier this year YouTube star KSI urged fans of the drink to be patient as manufacturers scrambled to crank up supply faced with phenomenal demand.

