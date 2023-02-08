Police investigating a series of indecent exposures at a riverside in Aylesbury say they could be linked to at least 12 incidents which took place between July and December last year.

A man exposed himself to women along the riverside walk in the Meadowcroft area sometime between 1pm and 2pm on three occasions - on Friday 3 February, Wednesday 1 February and 26 January.

Police say they are keeping an open mind to the possibility that there might be more than one offender.

The offender or offenders have been described as a white male with ages varying from his twenties to his forties.

They say the recent offences are believed to be linked to a series of at least 12 exposure incidents in Aylesbury and Wendover between July and December last year.

Investigating officer PC Oliver Powell, of Aylesbury CID, said: “These offences are of particular concern to me as they can leave those who witness them feeling incredibly vulnerable and I understand that these will be alarming for local residents.

“It is possible that there is more than one person involved but we are keeping an open mind and following several lines of enquiry.

“One hypothesis is that these most recent offences are linked to a number of similar exposures that took place last year.

Police say a man exposed himself to three women in the Meadowcroft area of Aylesbury in the last two weeks. Credit: Google Maps

“I urge anyone who witnesses an exposure like this to call us immediately on 999. This is a crime in progress and so it is appropriate to use our emergency line.

“I encourage anyone with any information about these exposures or who may have witnessed a previous incident and not reported it to get in touch by calling 101 or by using our online form, quoting reference number 43220409793.

“I understand sometimes victims are reluctant to report exposure offences because they feel embarrassed by what they have been subjected to, but all reports are dealt with seriously and robustly by police.

“Our neighbourhood team is regularly patrolling the Meadowcroft area as well as working closely with our partners to make sure everyone can feel safe in Aylesbury Vale.

“We also regularly review data submitted via the national StreetSafe reporting tool that allows you to anonymously flag areas where you feel unsafe to the local Community Safety Partnership.”

