Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV Meridian reporter Andrew Pate speak to the family of missing Steven Clarke.

The son of a man from Wareham who has been missing for almost two weeks has made an emotional appeal for help to find his father.

Steven Clarke, 54, was last seen in the town centre on the 26 January.

The last known sighting of him was in Bells Orchard Lane at around 11.20am, but despite extensive investigations by police, Steven has still not been found.

His family say they're incredibly worried, as he has Huntington's Disease, which can affect mobility and memory, and he needs to take his medication.

They have released a video to try and prompt people who may have seen him.

Steven's son Phillip Way said: "They reckon he may have actually left Wareham now.

"I just want to do everything I can to get the word out - to see if anyone has seen or heard from him.

"We need answers, it's been too long."

Play Brightcove video

Steve Clarke's son Philip Way makes a direct appeal to his father

One of the last sightings of Steven was just before 11:30am on the morning of Thursday 26 January in Bells Orchard Lane in Wareham.

CCTV footage also captured the 54-year-old in the One Stop in Wareham earlier that morning, shortly after 9am - on the day he disappeared.

He was then seen outside the Garden Gate Tea Room in North Street at 10.30.

Play Brightcove video

Steven Clarke is captured on CCTV in Wareham on the day he disappeared.

Chief Inspector David Parr, of Dorset Police said: “We are continuing to do everything we can to locate Steven and I would echo the family’s appeal for anyone with information that might assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“I would again ask any motorists who were travelling in the Wareham area after around 11.30am on Thursday 26 January 2023 to please check any dashcam footage for any sightings of Steven.

“Also, I would urge residents in the vicinity to please check their sheds or outbuildings for anything that might provide information relating to Steven’s whereabouts.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…