Brighton stay strong on Caicedo while Southampton back Nathan Jones
Multiple January transfer records broken, American investment entering all tiers of the game, and the age of player power.
Here are all the January transfers and stories for all Premier League and EFL clubs in the Meridian area.
AFC Bournemouth:
New American owner Bill Foley has backed newly permanent manager Gary O’Neil in the bid for Premier League survival by spending up to £60 million.
IN:
Ilya Zabarni (Dynamo Kyiv, 20) - Centre-Back - £20m
Dango Ouattara (FC Lorient, 20) - Right Winger - £20m
Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City, 23) - Centre-Forward - £9m
Matías Viña (AS Roma, 25) - Left-Back - Loan - £650,000 fee
Darren Randolph (West Ham, 35) - Goalkeeper - Free transfer
Hamed Junior Traorè (Sassuolo, 22) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan with obligation to buy - £20m
OUT:
Ben Pearson (Stoke City, 28) - Central Midfield - Loan
Siriki Dembélé (AJ Auxerre, 26) - Left Winger - Loan
Emiliano Marcondes (Nordsjaelland, 27) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan
Jamal Lowe (QPR, 28) - Right Winger - Loan
James Hill (Hearts, 20) - Centre-Back - Loan
Galvin Kilkenny (Charlton, 22) - Central Midfield - Loan
Will Dennis (Slough, 22) - Goalkeeper - Loan
Brighton & Hove Albion:
A concerning precedent could have been set with Leandro Trossard forcing a move away to Arsenal after an alleged training ground clash.
However, when the Gunners bid £70m for tireless midfielder Moisés Caicedo after he had expressed his desire for a move via social media, Brighton held steadfast.
With talented break-out stars such as Alex Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson, keeping player departures at a minimum this winter was the priority.
IN:
Facundo Buonanotte (Rosario Central, 18) - Attacking Midfielder - £5m
Yasin Ayari (AIK, 19) - Central Midfield - £3.5m
OUT:
Leandro Trossard (Arsenal, 28) - Left Winger - £27m
Shane Duffy (Fulham, 31) - Centre Back - Undisclosed
Aaron Connolly (Hull City, 22) - Centre-Forward - Loan
Southampton FC:
With the Saints sitting at the foot of the table in 20th place, an active window was necessary to try to stave off relegation. Owners Sports Republic agree, spending £56m this January.
With Kyle Walker-Pieters featuring at left-back recently, Luton's right-back James Bree has reunited with his former manager Nathan Jones. While almost £40m was spent on Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu on deadline day.
At a Fans Forum the board said they wanted to give manager Nathan Jones more time to work with the new players. But admitted an upturn in results will be essential for him to stay in place.
IN:
Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes, 20) - Left Winger - £22m
Paul Onuachu (KRC GENK, 28) - Centre-Forward - £16m
Carlos Alcaraz (Racing Club, 20) - Central Midfielder - £12
Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb, 30) - Left Winger - £5m
James Bree (Luton, 25) - Right-Back - £750,000
Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa, 26) - Centre-Back - End of Loan
OUT:
Dan N’Lundulu (Bolton, 23) - Centre-Forward - Loan
Reading FC:
A quiet window for the Royals would have been expected by manager Paul Ince due to the transfer embargo on the club enforced by the EFL.
While the club can only make loan signings, fans of the club who are into their "Football Manager" will recognise young loan signing Cesare Casadei, and hope he can provide some Italian quality in the midfield.
IN:
Cesare Casadei (Chelsea, 20) - Central Midfield - Loan
OUT:
Jahmari Clarke (Forest Green, 19) - Centre-Forward - Loan
Oxford United:
The biggest transfer news for the side was the retirement of John Mousinho, who is now Portsmouth’s new manager. In terms of arrivals, youth has been the main focus.
IN:
Stephan Negru (Shelbourne, 20) - Centre-Back
Teddy Mfuni (Warrington, 18) - Centre-Back
Tyler Smith (Hull City, 24) - Centre-Forward - Loan
Brandom Fleming (Hull City, 23) - Left-Back - Loan
Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest, 21) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan
OUT:
Oisin Smyth (Solihull Moors, 22) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan
Matty Taylor (Port Vale, 32) - Centre-Forward - Loan
Steve Seddon (Cambridge United, 25) - Left-Back - Loan
Jodi Jones (Notts County, 25) - Right Winger - Loan
Portsmouth FC:
New manager John Mousinho hasn’t been allowed to bring any of his former teammates at Oxford United to the south coast. Following his hiring, an agreement was made between the two clubs that Mousinho would have to look elsewhere for arrivals into the club for a year.
IN:
Paddy Lane (Fleetwood, 21) - Attacking Midfielder
Ryley Towler (Bristol City, 20) - Centre-Back
Di’Shon Bernard (Manchester United, 22) - Centre-Back - Loan
Matt Macey (Luton, 28) - Goalkeeper - Loan
OUT:
Michael Morrison (Cambridge United, 34) - Centre-Back - Free Transfer
Haji Mnoga (Aldershot, 20) - Centre-Back - Loan
Liam Vincent (Worthing, 19) - Left Midfielder - Loan
Josh Koroma (Huddersfield, 24) - Centre-Forward - End of Loan
Josh Kriffiths (West Brom, 21) - Goalkeeper - End of Loan
Owen Dale (Blackpool, 24) - Left Winger - End of Loan
Wycombe Wanderers:
Lots of departures were in store for the League One outfit, mostly in the form of loans. Most of which had only just come back to their parent club from a different loan.
The most exciting arrival is Welshman Chem Campbell, who possesses pace and creativity who is capable of playing in an advanced role in both the centre and also on the wings.
IN:
Chem Campbell (Wolves, 20) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan
Harvey Cartwright (Hull City, 20) - Goalkeeper - Loan
OUT:
Sullay Kaikai (MK Dons, 28) - Left Winger - Free Transfer
Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City, 22) - Attacking Midfielder
Connor Parsons (Waterford FC, 22) - Left Winger
Ali Al-Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon, 20) - Centre-Forward
Daryl Horgan (Stevenage, 30) - Left Midfielder - Loan
D’Mani Mellor (Rochdale, 22) - Centre-Forward - Loan
Tyla Dickenson (Sutton United, 21) - Goalkeeper - Loan
Adam Leathers (Hampton & Rich., 21) - Defensive Midfielder - Loan
Jasper Pattenden (Dorking, 20) - Right-Back - Loan
Christie Ward (Hungerford) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan
Crawley Town:
Many players were released without clubs by the League Two side.
The relegation battlers will be hoping their new Ex-Tottenham youth midfielder Jack Roles can help them not slip into the relegation places.
IN:
Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town,30) - Midfielder
Kellan Gordon (Mansfield Town, 25) - Right-Back
Jack Roles (Woking, 23) - Central Midfielder
Ryan Schofield (Huddersfield,23) - Goalkeeper - Loan
Jack Spong (Brighton, 20) - Central Midfielder - Loan
Ronan Silva (Lewes, 22) - Defensive Midfielder - End of Loan
Moe Shubbar (Worthing,19) - Centre-Forward - End of Loan
OUT:
Glenn Morris (Gillingham, 39) - Goalkeeper - Free Transfer
Tom Nichols (Gillingham, 29) - Centre-Forward
Jake Hessenthaler (Woking, 28) - Central Midfielder - Loan
Davide Rodari (Worthing, 23) - Centre-Forward - Loan
Zaid Al Hussaini (Maidstone,22) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan
Ellery Balcombe (Brentford, 23) - Goalkeeper - End of Loan
David Robson (Hull City, 20) - Goalkeeper - End of Loan
James Balagizi (Liverpool, 19) - Attacking Midfielder - End of Loan
Players Without Club:
Mark Marshall
George Francomb
Owen Gallacher
David Bremang
Mustafa Hussein
Gillingham FC:
Unlike fellow countryman Todd Boehly, new American owner Brad Galinson hasn’t made signings with eye watering figures. However, instead of a typical winter window for a lower league side that is filled with loans, many permanent signings have been made.
IN:
Glenn Morris (Crawley Town, 39) - Goalkeeper - Free Transfer
Tom Nichols (Crawley Town, 29) - Centre-Forward
Timothée Dieng (Exeter City, 30) - Defensive Midfielder
George Lapslie (Mansfield Town, 25) - Central Midfielder
Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town, 30) - Centre-Forward
Ethan Coleman (Leyton Orient, 22) - Defensive Midfielder
Jayden Clarke (Dulwich Hamlet, 21) - Midfielder
Callum Harriott (Free Agent, 28) - Left Winger
Aiden O’Brien (Shrewsbury, 29) - Left Winger - Loan
Conor Masterson (QPR, 24) - Centre-Back - Loan
Tristan Abrahams (Eastleigh, 24) - Centre-Forward - Loan
OUT:
Mikael Mandron (Motherwell FC, 28) - Centre-Forward - Free Transfer
Josh Chambers (Worthing, 18) - Central Midfielder - Loan
Ashley Maynard-Brewer(Charlton, 23) - Goalkeeper - End of Loan
Elkan Baggot (Ipswich,20) - Centre-Back - End of Loan
Haji Mnonga (Portsmouth, 20) - Centre-Back - End of Loan
Ryan Law (Plymouth, 23) - Left-Back - End of Loan
Swindon Town:
The play-off pushing side have arguably made the best business of any side in League Two in the window.
The free transfer signing of veteran striker Charlie Austin from Brisbane Roar is a statement to the rest of the league.
New manager Jody Morris will be counting on Austin’s experience and goal threat as a given, while he works with the youngsters in his squad, as he did at Chelsea where he was incredibly successful.
IN:
Charlie Austin (Brisbane Roar, 33) - Centre-Forward - Free Transfer
Frazer Blake-Tracy (Burton Albion, 27) - Centre-Back
Jake Cain (Liverpool, 21) - Central Midfielder
Joe Tomlinson (Peterborough, 22) - Left-Back - Loan
Dylan Kadji (Bristol, 19) - Defensive Midfielder - Loan
Harry Parsons (Chippenham, 20) - Centre-Forward - End of Loan
Harrison Minturn (Chippenham ,18) - Centre-Back - End of Loan
OUT:
Angus MacDonald (Aberdeen FC, 30) - Centre-Back - Free Transfer
Ben Gladwin (Crawley Town, 30) - Midfielder
Louis Reed (Mansfield Town, 25) - Central Midfielder
Ricky Aguiar (Tourqay, 21) - Central Midfielder
Mo Dabre (Worthing, 19) - Central Midfielder - Loan
Oscar Massey (Plym. Parkway, 17) - Left Winger - End of Loan
With some clubs standing still, some pushing for play-off promotion places, and others vying to keep their place in their respective league, that rounds up the January transfer window in the Meridian area.
With huge games still to play, teams could have just made or broke their season.