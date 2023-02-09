Multiple January transfer records broken, American investment entering all tiers of the game, and the age of player power.

Here are all the January transfers and stories for all Premier League and EFL clubs in the Meridian area.

AFC Bournemouth:

New American owner Bill Foley has backed newly permanent manager Gary O’Neil in the bid for Premier League survival by spending up to £60 million.

IN:

Ilya Zabarni (Dynamo Kyiv, 20) - Centre-Back - £20m

Dango Ouattara (FC Lorient, 20) - Right Winger - £20m

Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City, 23) - Centre-Forward - £9m

Matías Viña (AS Roma, 25) - Left-Back - Loan - £650,000 fee

Darren Randolph (West Ham, 35) - Goalkeeper - Free transfer

Hamed Junior Traorè (Sassuolo, 22) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan with obligation to buy - £20m

OUT:

Ben Pearson (Stoke City, 28) - Central Midfield - Loan

Siriki Dembélé (AJ Auxerre, 26) - Left Winger - Loan

Emiliano Marcondes (Nordsjaelland, 27) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan

Jamal Lowe (QPR, 28) - Right Winger - Loan

James Hill (Hearts, 20) - Centre-Back - Loan

Galvin Kilkenny (Charlton, 22) - Central Midfield - Loan

Will Dennis (Slough, 22) - Goalkeeper - Loan

Bournemouth co-owner Bill Foley salutes the fans ahead of Premier League match. Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images

Brighton & Hove Albion:

A concerning precedent could have been set with Leandro Trossard forcing a move away to Arsenal after an alleged training ground clash.

However, when the Gunners bid £70m for tireless midfielder Moisés Caicedo after he had expressed his desire for a move via social media, Brighton held steadfast.

With talented break-out stars such as Alex Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson, keeping player departures at a minimum this winter was the priority.

IN:

Facundo Buonanotte (Rosario Central, 18) - Attacking Midfielder - £5m

Yasin Ayari (AIK, 19) - Central Midfield - £3.5m

OUT:

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal, 28) - Left Winger - £27m

Shane Duffy (Fulham, 31) - Centre Back - Undisclosed

Aaron Connolly (Hull City, 22) - Centre-Forward - Loan

Moisés Caicedo in challenge. Credit: IMAGO/James Heaton/News Images/Imago/PA Images

Southampton FC:

With the Saints sitting at the foot of the table in 20th place, an active window was necessary to try to stave off relegation. Owners Sports Republic agree, spending £56m this January.

With Kyle Walker-Pieters featuring at left-back recently, Luton's right-back James Bree has reunited with his former manager Nathan Jones. While almost £40m was spent on Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu on deadline day.

At a Fans Forum the board said they wanted to give manager Nathan Jones more time to work with the new players. But admitted an upturn in results will be essential for him to stay in place.

IN:

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes, 20) - Left Winger - £22m

Paul Onuachu (KRC GENK, 28) - Centre-Forward - £16m

Carlos Alcaraz (Racing Club, 20) - Central Midfielder - £12

Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb, 30) - Left Winger - £5m

James Bree (Luton, 25) - Right-Back - £750,000

Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa, 26) - Centre-Back - End of Loan

OUT:

Dan N’Lundulu (Bolton, 23) - Centre-Forward - Loan

Nathan Jones Celebrating Southampton Goal. Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images

Reading FC:

A quiet window for the Royals would have been expected by manager Paul Ince due to the transfer embargo on the club enforced by the EFL.

While the club can only make loan signings, fans of the club who are into their "Football Manager" will recognise young loan signing Cesare Casadei, and hope he can provide some Italian quality in the midfield.

IN:

Cesare Casadei (Chelsea, 20) - Central Midfield - Loan

OUT:

Jahmari Clarke (Forest Green, 19) - Centre-Forward - Loan

Cesare Casadei as a substitute for Inter Milan 2 weeks before £13m move to Chelsea. Credit: Fabrizio Andrea Bertani/Zuma Press/PA Images

Oxford United:

The biggest transfer news for the side was the retirement of John Mousinho, who is now Portsmouth’s new manager. In terms of arrivals, youth has been the main focus.

IN:

Stephan Negru (Shelbourne, 20) - Centre-Back

Teddy Mfuni (Warrington, 18) - Centre-Back

Tyler Smith (Hull City, 24) - Centre-Forward - Loan

Brandom Fleming (Hull City, 23) - Left-Back - Loan

Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest, 21) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan

OUT:

Oisin Smyth (Solihull Moors, 22) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan

Matty Taylor (Port Vale, 32) - Centre-Forward - Loan

Steve Seddon (Cambridge United, 25) - Left-Back - Loan

Jodi Jones (Notts County, 25) - Right Winger - Loan

Mousinho made more than 150 appearances for United and also took up a coaching role with the club in recent years. Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images

Portsmouth FC:

New manager John Mousinho hasn’t been allowed to bring any of his former teammates at Oxford United to the south coast. Following his hiring, an agreement was made between the two clubs that Mousinho would have to look elsewhere for arrivals into the club for a year.

IN:

Paddy Lane (Fleetwood, 21) - Attacking Midfielder

Ryley Towler (Bristol City, 20) - Centre-Back

Di’Shon Bernard (Manchester United, 22) - Centre-Back - Loan

Matt Macey (Luton, 28) - Goalkeeper - Loan

OUT:

Michael Morrison (Cambridge United, 34) - Centre-Back - Free Transfer

Haji Mnoga (Aldershot, 20) - Centre-Back - Loan

Liam Vincent (Worthing, 19) - Left Midfielder - Loan

Josh Koroma (Huddersfield, 24) - Centre-Forward - End of Loan

Josh Kriffiths (West Brom, 21) - Goalkeeper - End of Loan

Owen Dale (Blackpool, 24) - Left Winger - End of Loan

Portsmouth's new defender Ryley Towler in action for previous club Bristol City. Credit: Steven Paston/PA Archive/PA Images

Wycombe Wanderers:

Lots of departures were in store for the League One outfit, mostly in the form of loans. Most of which had only just come back to their parent club from a different loan.

The most exciting arrival is Welshman Chem Campbell, who possesses pace and creativity who is capable of playing in an advanced role in both the centre and also on the wings.

IN:

Chem Campbell (Wolves, 20) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan

Harvey Cartwright (Hull City, 20) - Goalkeeper - Loan

OUT:

Sullay Kaikai (MK Dons, 28) - Left Winger - Free Transfer

Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City, 22) - Attacking Midfielder

Connor Parsons (Waterford FC, 22) - Left Winger

Ali Al-Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon, 20) - Centre-Forward

Daryl Horgan (Stevenage, 30) - Left Midfielder - Loan

D’Mani Mellor (Rochdale, 22) - Centre-Forward - Loan

Tyla Dickenson (Sutton United, 21) - Goalkeeper - Loan

Adam Leathers (Hampton & Rich., 21) - Defensive Midfielder - Loan

Jasper Pattenden (Dorking, 20) - Right-Back - Loan

Christie Ward (Hungerford) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan

New loan signing for Wycombe Wanderers Chem Campbell from Wolves. Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Crawley Town:

Many players were released without clubs by the League Two side.

The relegation battlers will be hoping their new Ex-Tottenham youth midfielder Jack Roles can help them not slip into the relegation places.

IN:

Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town,30) - Midfielder

Kellan Gordon (Mansfield Town, 25) - Right-Back

Jack Roles (Woking, 23) - Central Midfielder

Ryan Schofield (Huddersfield,23) - Goalkeeper - Loan

Jack Spong (Brighton, 20) - Central Midfielder - Loan

Ronan Silva (Lewes, 22) - Defensive Midfielder - End of Loan

Moe Shubbar (Worthing,19) - Centre-Forward - End of Loan

OUT:

Glenn Morris (Gillingham, 39) - Goalkeeper - Free Transfer

Tom Nichols (Gillingham, 29) - Centre-Forward

Jake Hessenthaler (Woking, 28) - Central Midfielder - Loan

Davide Rodari (Worthing, 23) - Centre-Forward - Loan

Zaid Al Hussaini (Maidstone,22) - Attacking Midfielder - Loan

Ellery Balcombe (Brentford, 23) - Goalkeeper - End of Loan

David Robson (Hull City, 20) - Goalkeeper - End of Loan

James Balagizi (Liverpool, 19) - Attacking Midfielder - End of Loan

Players Without Club:

Mark Marshall

George Francomb

Owen Gallacher

David Bremang

Mustafa Hussein

Crawley Town signing Jack Roles embracing Tottenham senior players in the 2019 Audi Cup final versus Bayern Munich. Credit: firo Sportphoto/Marcel Engelbrec/DPA/PA Images

Gillingham FC:

Unlike fellow countryman Todd Boehly, new American owner Brad Galinson hasn’t made signings with eye watering figures. However, instead of a typical winter window for a lower league side that is filled with loans, many permanent signings have been made.

IN:

Glenn Morris (Crawley Town, 39) - Goalkeeper - Free Transfer

Tom Nichols (Crawley Town, 29) - Centre-Forward

Timothée Dieng (Exeter City, 30) - Defensive Midfielder

George Lapslie (Mansfield Town, 25) - Central Midfielder

Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town, 30) - Centre-Forward

Ethan Coleman (Leyton Orient, 22) - Defensive Midfielder

Jayden Clarke (Dulwich Hamlet, 21) - Midfielder

Callum Harriott (Free Agent, 28) - Left Winger

Aiden O’Brien (Shrewsbury, 29) - Left Winger - Loan

Conor Masterson (QPR, 24) - Centre-Back - Loan

Tristan Abrahams (Eastleigh, 24) - Centre-Forward - Loan

OUT:

Mikael Mandron (Motherwell FC, 28) - Centre-Forward - Free Transfer

Josh Chambers (Worthing, 18) - Central Midfielder - Loan

Ashley Maynard-Brewer(Charlton, 23) - Goalkeeper - End of Loan

Elkan Baggot (Ipswich,20) - Centre-Back - End of Loan

Haji Mnonga (Portsmouth, 20) - Centre-Back - End of Loan

Ryan Law (Plymouth, 23) - Left-Back - End of Loan

Gillingham FC owner Brad Galinson. Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images

Swindon Town:

The play-off pushing side have arguably made the best business of any side in League Two in the window.

The free transfer signing of veteran striker Charlie Austin from Brisbane Roar is a statement to the rest of the league.

New manager Jody Morris will be counting on Austin’s experience and goal threat as a given, while he works with the youngsters in his squad, as he did at Chelsea where he was incredibly successful.

IN:

Charlie Austin (Brisbane Roar, 33) - Centre-Forward - Free Transfer

Frazer Blake-Tracy (Burton Albion, 27) - Centre-Back

Jake Cain (Liverpool, 21) - Central Midfielder

Joe Tomlinson (Peterborough, 22) - Left-Back - Loan

Dylan Kadji (Bristol, 19) - Defensive Midfielder - Loan

Harry Parsons (Chippenham, 20) - Centre-Forward - End of Loan

Harrison Minturn (Chippenham ,18) - Centre-Back - End of Loan

OUT:

Angus MacDonald (Aberdeen FC, 30) - Centre-Back - Free Transfer

Ben Gladwin (Crawley Town, 30) - Midfielder

Louis Reed (Mansfield Town, 25) - Central Midfielder

Ricky Aguiar (Tourqay, 21) - Central Midfielder

Mo Dabre (Worthing, 19) - Central Midfielder - Loan

Oscar Massey (Plym. Parkway, 17) - Left Winger - End of Loan

Charlie Austin celebrates one of his last goals in England, before now returning to Swindon Town. Credit: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

With some clubs standing still, some pushing for play-off promotion places, and others vying to keep their place in their respective league, that rounds up the January transfer window in the Meridian area.

With huge games still to play, teams could have just made or broke their season.