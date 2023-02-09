Play Brightcove video

Bridget is a fragile little thing, the miniature poodle is four years old and been through a lot in her life, and it’s reinforced an important message to potential dog buyers.

Kept in a cage, she was being used for one reason…to breed.

Thankfully, Bridget is now in the care of loving owners having been found by Laura Yates.

As Basingstoke and Deane’s dog warden, Laura sees the brutality of unscrupulous traders whose greed leads to terrible treatment for defenceless dogs.

“They come in with chronic problems, skin problems, eye problems“, says Laura. "They're smelly, they're matted.

“I cry. I come into the office crying. It's just absolutely awful.

"Absolutely awful.

“I think people go to these places. I think they know not too. They see the dog and then they feel sorry for them, and so they think, do you know what? I'm going to buy the dog anyway to get them away from the situation.

“That doesn't help with the problem but people do that.“

Another dog, Porridge, suffered ulcerated eyes and infected ears and was petrified by human interaction following her mistreatment.

Meanwhile, Polly was kept in a cage for her life and following her rescue it took a whole week being groomed after being kept in a cage and was terrified of human contact.

Their experiences at the mercy of immoral puppy breeders is prompting council chiefs to urge people to only buy from licensed traders, who are subject to strict conditions.

Councillor Rebecca Bean, Resident Services at Basingstoke and Deane council said,

“There are basic things like looking at the conditions of the home, the mother. Do they look fit and healthy?

“Health checks should be completed. The dog should be vaccinated. Puppies should be vaccinated and microchipped.

“You'll be able to tell a lot just from the moment you walk in the door. You shouldn't be looking to purchase puppies from someone that you've met in a car park or open space.”

