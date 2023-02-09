Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Sixteen pets and one person have been rescued from a house blaze in Southampton.

Firefighters from Hightown and St Mary’s were alerted to a fire on Grainger Gardens shortly after 2am yesterday (Wednesday 8 February).

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said one of the occupants was able to get out of the property prior to their arrival.

However, firefighters rescued another occupant and a total of nine dogs and seven cats from the house.

The fire in the ground-floor kitchen was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using hose reels and jets.

Ventilation fans were used to clear the property of smoke and crews delivered safety messaging to residents nearby.

The crews left the scene shortly before 3am.