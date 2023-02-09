Portsmouth is the third-worst place to live in England, according to a new survey.

Over 100,000 people voted in the poll, run by ILive Here.

Despite being home to the Spinnaker Tower and Mary Rose Museum, Portsmouth didn't prove popular in the poll.

Overall, it's not good news for the whole South East region in the research, with six places named in the top ten.

Bournemouth was in ninth place Credit: ITV News Meridian

Slough in Berkshire, home of TV series 'The Office', just missed out on a medal in fourth.

David Bowie may have premiered two of his albums in Aylesbury, but the Buckinghamshire town took fifth place.

Aldershot's history as the home of the British Army wasn't enough to stop it clinching sixth.

King Edred is recorded as having built a royal hunting lodge in Andover back in the year 950, but the Hampshire town still took seventh spot in 2023.

And Bournemouth's golden sands didn't save the South Coast town from ending up in ninth place.

None of the region's towns and cities quite reached top spot though - that honour went to Luton.

