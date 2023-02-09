Two people including a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping incident in Basingstoke in Hampshire.

It's reported that at around 5.44pm on Wednesday (1 February) two men in a black Volkswagen approached two boys aged 12 and 13 and offered them money to get in the vehicle.

The boys ran to a nearby supermarket and the vehicle drove off.

A 17-year-old boy from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap. He's been questioned by officers and released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

A second man, aged in his 20’s, was also initially arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and questioned by officers.

He has now been released with no further action to be taken against him.

Hampshire Police say they are keeping an open mind surrounding the circumstances and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.