Visitors to Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire are being urged to park "safely and considerately" by Oxfordshire County Council.

The council posted a statement on its Facebook page discouraging people from parking on "dangerous" and "narrow" roads near to the Chadlington site.

The warning comes ahead of the re-opening of the farm shop on 10 February, timed to coincide with the new series of Clarkson's TV show on Amazon Prime.

More visitors are expected as a result.

It said: "If you’re visiting Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop in Chadlington from tomorrow, please park safely and considerately.

"Don’t park on the A361. It’s just too dangerous.

"And please avoid parking on the verges of the narrow Chipping Norton Road as it causes damage.

Oxfordshire County Council are asking people to park "safely" and "considerately" Credit: PA

"The farm will be doing what it can to deal with the influx of visitors, so please follow signage on the day.

"But bear in mind the car park is small.

"If you are directed by staff, whether you are through traffic or visiting the farm shop, please be patient with them – they are trying to keep you safe and allow traffic to flow."

The council also told ITV News Meridian that there have been issues with parking on the roads around the shop in the past, causing congestion and damage to the verges.

West Oxfordshire District Council refused Clarkson permission to expand the existing car park from 10 to 70 spaces in May 2022.

District councillors expressed concerns over sustainability and the impact of the development on the surrounding countryside.