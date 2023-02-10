Town centre officers in Chatham have seized a knife and more than 50 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine after arresting a suspect linked to drugs supply.

The 17-year-old boy was detained during the afternoon of Tuesday 7 February 2023, after uniformed patrols had been alerted to suspicious activity involving several males near the bus station.

The boy was stopped in the High Street at 3.25pm and a search was carried out. This led to the discovery of a knife, and he was taken into custody.

Further searches were then carried out at a police station, where 54 wraps of Class A drugs were recovered.

The suspect was charged with two counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply and with possessing a knife in a public place.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 February and was granted conditional bail.

His next hearing will be at the same court on Monday 13 February.