An appeal has been launched to find the owner of 'Nelly' the elephant, after he was found abandoned at Gatwick Airport.

Sussex Police said the cuddly toy was currently in the care of C Section - who are looking after him until he can be reunited with his rightful owner.

"Attention!" the force said on social media.

"lost elephant located at Gatwick North Terminal, we know someone out there must be missing him, let's do our best to reunite him with his owner.

"C SECTION are currently looking after him & he has been named temporarily as NELLY. Please re-tweet let's get this trending!"

