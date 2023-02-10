Teenager left bed-bound and in agony after spinal surgery cancelled three times

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

A mother from Reading says her son has been left bed-bound and in constant agony after his spinal surgery was cancelled three times.

16-year-old Reece McIntyre has cerebral palsy and scoliosis and has been on the waiting list at the John Radcliffe Hospital since 2020.

Reece's mum, Michelle Hughes, says the operations had to be cancelled due to either a lack of theatre space or beds.

She has described the cancellations as "unfair, deeply upsetting and inhuman."

Reece spends most of his time in bed due to the pain. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Reece's operation was due to take place in September 2022 but it was cancelled due to a lack of theatre space.

It's since been rearranged and cancelled twice due to a lack of beds at the hospital.

Reece said: "It makes me cry. My last one made me cry for a couple of days and also my mum was crying and it made me really really sad.

"I just don't want to sit around all day, it's just really difficult to do anything else."

Reece's mum describes the situation as heartbreaking

Sam Foster, Chief Nursing Officer, Oxford University Hospitals said: "We fully understand how frustrating and upsetting it has been for the patient and his family that there has been cause to postpone his surgery.

"We are extremely sorry that this has happened. The decision to postpone surgery is not a decision that is taken lightly, and our clinicians were also disappointed that this had to happen to enable prioritisation for urgent and emergency patients.

"Our Children's Hospital has been exceptionally busy for the last few months and we cannot go ahead with surgery if we know we have not got the appropriate level of recovery beds for patients afterwards.

"I am pleased to say that, as discussed with the patient and their family last week, we have been able to reschedule the patient's surgery in March 2023."

