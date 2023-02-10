Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's James Dunham saw the experts in action as one roaster revealed the secret to a sublime cup of coffee

Whether it's a mocha, an espresso or an americano, Brits do have a fixation on coffee but just what goes in to making the perfect drink?

What better place to try and find out than at the UK heat of the World Barista Championships where baristas from across the country have been competiting.

Crowds turned out to cheer on the amazing skills and creativity on display and try out some of the drinks on offer.

The event in Chichester, West Sussex saw those taking part given seven minutes to create two espressos and two milks drinks.

Being the best Barista is not just about skill but also passion... Credit: ITV Meridian

The drinks then face the scrutiny of the judges tastebuds with competitors hoping to win over the panel through the passion they put in to their concoctions.

Competitor Adam Adrych said, "I think it went well. It was my first time and I only became a barista four months ago. I want people to have a sensory story based journey, it's no longer just coffee.

"There's tastes of cinnamon, things I've tasted as a kid and I want people to enjoy that journey with me and not just sip a cup and go."

Kat Croitoru wanted to tantalise the judges senses by choosing a Brazilian blend which boasted tropical notes,

"My girlfriend is Brazilian so she introduced me to the Brazilian culture and I fell in love with everything that is Brazil, so I wanted to do them such justice because they do such a good job.

"I wanted to show that Brazilian coffee is more than just nuts and chocolate and that it can be mind blowing."

Sussex coffee roaster Dominic Pulleyn reveals his trick to the perfect coffee

Sussex coffee roaster Dominic Pulleyn says the trick to a perfect blend is in the beans,

"My kind of ethos is that by the time the coffee arrives with us roasters the hard work is done.

"All of those flavors are going to be in the coffee already in there. Our job as roasters is to roast transparently and showcase the coffee to the best notes that you can get out of coffee."

The event forms part of a celebration of the coffee shops in Chichester with a trail currently taking place.

Asked if Chichester is now the coffee capital of the south, Cllr Alan Sutton from Chichester District Council said,

"That's exactly how I see it. We've brought this competition here and it's been held in much larger cities than Chichester in the past, and it's a real feather in our cap to bring it here.

"I had no idea about this community that existed online and what I want to do is to bring it for people to come and enjoy it. So, you know, you've seen the competition come and enjoy the coffee. So the coffee trail is a fantastic idea and I'm so pleased that we're doing it and going ahead with it."

