A service has been held in Reading to mark 80 years since four bombs were dropped on the town during World War Two killing 41 people.

Two ten-year-old children were among those killed in the blast on 10 February 1943, which became known as the People's Pantry Bombing.

But there were people killed in the bombing who were never even identified.

Local historian Mike Cooper said: "It's very odd considering they had all been carrying identity cards.

A service was held outside Reading Town Hall on Friday 10 February. Credit: ITV Meridian

"That can be attributed to the amount of destruction caused by just four not very large-sized bombs for the time.

"You can see marks on St Lawrence's Church from the splinters.

"Its windows were blown out and its vestry was trashed completely.

Local historian Mike Cooper

"The old victorian arcade linking Friar Street and Broad Street was completely flattened and the People's Pantry was brought down completely.

"Windows were also broken in St James' Church and St Mary's Church.

"People suffered splinter damage right out into Southampton Street.

"Not only was this the most destructive and lethal, but it was the last air raid on Reading."

Reading had been bombed around 20 times, but despite buildings being damaged, no-one was killed during the other incidents, and the town centre had never been bombed.

