Police have uncovered a cannabis factory at a house in Portsmouth in Hampshire with more than 300 plants at different stages of growth.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Vernon Road on Thursday evening (9 February) and found approximately 315 cannabis plants.

Police are continuing to make enquiries in the area and speaking to local residents.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He remains in police custody.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We know that many people think it is just a bit of cannabis, but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm.

"Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms.

"The electrical requirement to grow this many plants is also really dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.

"We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to police, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…