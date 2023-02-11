Police have launched an appeal after a car attempted to overtake another vehicle and narrowly avoided a head-on crash with a police car.

The dark-coloured SUV vehicle was travelling on Fawley Road southbound at around 10pm on Friday (10 February).

The driver tried to overtake another vehicle on Fawley Road southbound, near the junction of Fleuret Close, but almost hit a police car driving in the opposite direction as a result.

The police car activated its emergency warning equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle involved, however it drove away at speed down Fawley Road towards the Hardley roundabout.

Police say an area search was conducted, however the car, wasn't found.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We are conducting enquiries to locate the vehicle involved and are now appealing to the public for assistance.

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened?

"Perhaps you saw a dark coloured vehicle driving at speed in the area?

"Do you have dash cam footage that may assist our investigation? Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230057577."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…