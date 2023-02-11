An appeal has been launched for information after five dead puppies were found abandoned in a box with a note attached in Kent.

The box was discovered in Cromwell Road in Sheerness.

The warden who discovered the pups is now taking a 'wellness break' as it was so distressing, according to Swale Borough Council's Stray Dog Service.

The service has emphasised that staff are not judging the owner of the puppies and believe they were 'clearly loved'.

Posting on Facebook a spokesperson for Swale Borough Council Stray Dog Service said: "Does anyone recognise this note or the blanket pictured?

"They were found inside a box on Cromwell Road Sheerness, which contained five deceased puppies.

"We're unsure on their breed, but they appear to be only a few days old. We also believe they've passed recently as there are no signs of decay.

The box of puppies was discovered in Cromwell Road in Sheerness. Credit: Google Maps

"This has been very distressing for all parties involved. Our warden is having to take a wellness break, so please be aware responses on social media may be few and far between.

"If anyone believes these maybe their pups, we do have a picture for reference.

"We hope these beautiful souls are flying high above the rainbow bridge.

"We'd like to make it clear that we're not judging the owner. From what we saw, the pups were clearly loved and the owner seems to have done what they thought was right at the time.

"If these were your pups and you need help with the Mother dog, please reach out to us. Times are incredibly tough and our service will do what we can to support you.

"If you have any information relating to this case, please call SBC on 01795 417850 or email our warden at melissaherbert@swale.gov.uk."

