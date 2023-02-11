A man who smashed a bottle on a homeless man's head and then stabbed him in the side of the head with it in a violent and unprovoked attack in Worthing has been jailed for seven years.

The 43-year-old victim had been sitting outside a shop in Montague Street on the afternoon of 22 October 2022, when he was attacked by Shaun Brown.

Without warning, he struck him over the head with a clear bottle twice, causing it to smash. Then, whilst holding the broken neck of the bottle, he stabbed the victim to the side of the head.

The victim sustained severe head and facial injuries which required emergency treatment.

The defendant then ran from the scene and was chased by members of the public who physically restrained him until police arrived.

He was identified as Shaun Brown, 36, unemployed, of Brighton Road, Worthing.

He was arrested and charged, and was sentenced to seven years - consisting of four years’ imprisonment and three years on licence - at Lewes Crown Court on 9 January.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lynnette Atkins, said: “This was a shocking attack on a homeless man in the centre of town on a busy Saturday afternoon, and was witnessed by many.

"Thankfully, the defendant was swiftly detained by a number of quick-thinking members of public, and I’d like to thank them for their actions.

“I’d like to reassure the public that this sort of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated, and we will do everything within our powers to deal with offenders robustly and bring them to justice.

“I’d also urge the community to continue to report any incidents to us to allow us to respond accordingly.”

