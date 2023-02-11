Police are appealing for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who's been missing for two days.

Elliott was last seen in the Portsmouth area at approximately 1.15pm on Thursday. (9 February)

Officers say they are concerned for his welfare and are asking the public to report any sightings immediately.

He is described as white, with short mousy brown hair, about 5ft 8ins tall.

He was last seen wearing navy blue tracksuit with white writing on it, a black coat and white Nike trainers

Police are urging anyone who sees him to call 999.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44230055734."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…