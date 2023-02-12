Police are appealing for information to help find wanted man Sam Bullen.

Bullen, aged 25, is sought in relation to a serious assault in Station Road, Angmering on 6th August 2022.

Detectives are keen to speak to Bullen as they believe he has information that could assist with their ongoing investigation.

Bullen is also wanted on warrant for failing to attend court in August 2021 to face charges of affray, criminal damage, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Sam Bullen is known to have links to the Littlehampton and Bognor Regis areas.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1518 of 06/08.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.