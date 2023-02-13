Police have released images of two men they want to speak to after a Southampton taxi driver was racially abused and assaulted.

The victim, a 43-year-old was at the traffic lights on Albert Road South some time between 3.15am and 3.30am on Saturday, 17 December when the incident took place.

He suffered a chipped tooth in the assault.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Do you recognise these men?

"We’d like to speak to them after a taxi driver was racially abused and assaulted in Southampton.

"If you recognise either of these men, or have any other information that could help our inquiry, please call us on 101 quoting 44220507323."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…