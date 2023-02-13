An Isle of Wight Councillor is to stand trial on charges of rape and indecent assault, alleged offences that would have occurred when he was a teenager.

Daryll Pitcher, 46, is charged with with two counts of rape of a female under 16 and one of indecent assault on a girl under 14.

The charges are in relation to offences which are alleged to have taken place between March 1989 and March 1992 - when Pitcher would have been a child himself.

At a previous hearing at Isle of Wight Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Pitcher was elected as Isle of Wight councillor for Wootton in the May 2013 elections for the UK Independence Party.

He became executive member for planning, housing and homelessness in January 2017.

