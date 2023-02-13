A female motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car in Bournemouth in Dorset.

The woman in her 40s was one of two people travelling on the black Honda motorbike on Castle Lane West on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the scene at 6:31pm when the motorcycle was involved in a collision with a grey VW Polo.

A woman from the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.A man in his 40s from the motorcycle was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. The female driver of the car was uninjured.

Inspector Craig Tatton, of the traffic unit, said: “Officers arrived very quickly at the scene and attempted to save the woman’s life, but very sadly her injuries were too serious and she died at the scene. Our thoughts are with her family.“We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident.“I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to it, to please contact us.“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam fitted to their vehicle to please check their footage for anything that might assist our enquiries.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…