Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a 15-year-old girl at a school in Dover.

The suspects, all Afghan asylum seekers who arrived in the country in small boats last year, were held over the alleged assault on 6 February and released on bail.

The Times reported that it is claimed three of the boys held the victim down while the other carried out the attack.

Kent Police refused to reveal the ages of the boys or details of what they had been arrested for.

It is understood that they are aged between 13 and 16, and the boy suspected of carrying out the rape is 15.

A spokeswoman said: "Kent Police is investigating a report of a sexual offence involving a teenage girl and a teenage boy in Dover on the afternoon of Monday 6 February.

"Four boys were arrested as part of the investigation and have since been released on bail while enquiries continue."