A man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident in Portsmouth city centre.

A woman, in her 20s, was approached by a man on a bike in the Guildhall area on Wednesday, February 1 at around 10.15pm.

The man followed her for a short time before attempting to sexually assault her as they approached the Cenotaph.

He then indecently exposed himself before cycling away.

The woman involved is currently being supported by specialist officers.

Tesfagabriel Gebrzgabhir, 34, of Belmont Street, has now been charged with sexual assault.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, February 13.