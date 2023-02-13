Play Brightcove video

Police have launched an investigation into two ram-raids that took place in Wokingham over the weekend, which officers believe are linked.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a Land Rover smash through the front of Cherry Local in Bean Oak Road at around 3.30am on Sunday morning.

Officers attended the scene, but the offenders had fled the shop.

The second ram-raid took place at around 6am at Wokingham Superbowl on Wellington Road.

Wokingham Superbowl was targeted by ram-raiders at the weekend. Credit: ITV Meridian

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: " Officers believe these incidents are linked.

"Officers ask for anyone with information to call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230065618.

"Alternatively, provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…