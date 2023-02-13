Play Brightcove video

Watch as Ben Stokes completes the Rubik's Cube blindfolded

A young man from Portsmouth has broken the national record for solving a Rubik's Cube blindfolded.

Ben Stokes completed the puzzle in 18.72 seconds at the World Cube Association's UK Championship.

The 21-year-old first picked up the cube six years ago when he was visiting an arcade and won it.

Ben said he started taking it everywhere with him.

"It was just nice to have around and a nice way to pass the time, and then over time it became a proper obsession.

"Then I was just doing it more and more."

Ben Stokes completed the puzzle blindfolded in just 18.72 seconds. Credit: World Cub Association

Commenting on why he decided to try and complete the puzzle blindfolded, Ben added: "I just wanted to learn something new.

"I'd done so many solves normally so wanted to be able to say I'd done it. But then sometimes you just end up loving it and keep doing it, and I found the progression of it really fun.

Amazingly Ben uses nothing but his memory to help solve the cube.

"But in terms of turning the cube, it is different as there are little magnets in it which you can feel when you're turning it.

Watch as ITV Meridian presenters Matt Teale and Sangeeta Bhabra speak to Ben Stokes.

"There are multiple things I want to do next," Ben added.

"I want to keep improving my record, but also move into some other things. There are some other events that the World Cube Association hold.

"For example solving as many cubes blindfolded as you can in an hour.

"That's something I'd really like to get good at."

