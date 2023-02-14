The leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council has resigned with immediate effect.

Drew Mellor announced his departure on Monday evening (13 February).

In a statement he said he had been at odds with 'civil servant and treasury orthodoxy'.

He said: "My strategy has been simple: a low council tax, high ambition approach to local government. Unleashing the potential of this fantastic region, but not always resorting to tax hikes to pay for the increasing costs of services.

"That’s why I’ve continually pushed for finding new, sustainable income sources as opposed to the easy solution of selling off the family silver and putting the financial burden onto our residents.

"But it has become clear that this has been at odds with civil servant and treasury orthodoxy who appear determined that the future of local government is one of maximum council tax and cuts to services."

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mr Mellor has served as leader since October 2020. BCP Council will elect his replacement in an 'extraordinary' meeting on 21 February.

Despite his comments over council tax, he did praise the council's achievements.

He said: "I’m immensely proud of the achievements of the Council and the Administration I have had the honour to lead since October 2020. Most importantly, the huge improvements in our Children's Services - built off the back of a near doubling of that budget to support the most vulnerable in our community.

"But by almost any other measure, the material financial boosts we’ve given to almost every council service – from our street cleaning investments, our adults services, or the step change in our seafront and tourist services – have meant the improvements we’ve made are impossible to ignore."

Graham Farrant, BCP Council Chief Executive, said: “I’d like to thank Cllr Mellor for his service as Leader of the Council for the last two and half years.

“The Chairman has agreed to call an extraordinary meeting to elect a new council leader. In the meantime the Council will continue to function and deliver essential public services for our residents and communities.”

The Deputy Leader, Phil Broadhead, will assume interim leadership of the council.

A full Council meeting will then take place to consider the budget for 2023/24 and Council Tax levels.