Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee reports on what led to Emily's tragic death

Images show the extent of the damage to the high speed boat that crashed into a buoy in Southampton Water, killing Emily Lewis, 15, and injuring 10 others.

Emily was on a day out with her family when the rib collided with the 15ft metal buoy at 44mph (36.6 knots) in August 2020.

A number of other passengers were also seriously injured.

Emily was taken on the thrill ride as a treat by her parents, along with her sister, Amy.

Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, was charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, failing to maintain a proper lookout, and failing to proceed at a safe speed.

On Tuesday, February 14, at Winchester Crown Court, he was found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence, but guilty of failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed, by the jury.

The jury has not yet reached a verdict in relation to Michael Howley, 52, the owner of Seadogz, the company which operated the boat trip, who was charged with not operating the boat safely.

The black line shows the route taken by the speedboat in the run up to the collision. Credit: Marine Investigation Branch

Emily was sitting on the back bench of the Seadogz rigid inflatable boat, with her mother and sister by her side, when it hit the marker buoy in Southampton Water.

As part of the ride, which took place in "perfect conditions", the Stormforce 950 Rib crossed the wake of the Red Falcon ferry five times before it then headed straight towards the North West Netley buoy.

This video, shown in court, captures the moment the RIB drove straight towards the buoy for at least 10 seconds without changing course:

Play Brightcove video

The collision threw two of the 11 passengers into the water. Everyone else suffered injuries including broken bones.

Emily suffered severe internal injuries after being crushed against the metal handle in front of her.

She was taken ashore by another rib and then by ambulance to hospital, where she died after her family took the decision to turn off her life support system when doctors said she had suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain and that her injuries were unsurvivable.

Michael Lawrence denied that he'd been showing off when he was speeding up and down Southampton Water, often faster than the speed limit.

Skipper Michael Lawrence took a selfie of himself just before the fatal trip.

He told the court that he had a momentary blackout and did not intentionally drive straight at the buoy.

The skipper, a former lifeboatman, was described as highly qualified and experienced but the prosecution said his actions that day amounted to gross negligence.

Lawrence, of Blackfield, New Forest, initially said that a face mask had blown into his face, blocking his vision, but had later changed his account.

He told the trial that he had lost his vision momentarily prior to hitting the buoy.