A 16-year-old boy is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Worthing, Sussex.

Police were called to Liverpool Road shortly after 5.30pm on Monday, February 13.

Officers cordoned off the local McDonald's with forensics teams later being seen inside the fast food restaurant.

A 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.

Forensic teams searched inside McDonald's following the stabbing. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Chief Superintendent Jo Banks said: "This is a fast moving investigation and the public will see a significant police presence around the town centre as we establish the full circumstances.

"We are exploring a number of lines of enquiry to identify those responsible and bring them into custody.

"I would ask anybody who witnessed anything that could help with the investigation to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Central."